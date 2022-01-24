Catholic World News

Researcher examines decline in church attendance in Covid America

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of adults attending church at least once or twice a month has declined from 34% to 28%, and the percentage attending church “seldom or never” has risen from 50% to 57%, according to data compiled by Wendy Wang, director of research at the Institute for Family Studies.

