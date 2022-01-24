Catholic World News

4 martyrs beatified in El Salvador

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Rutilio Grande, SJ (1928-1977), Father Cosma Spessotto, OFM (1923-1980), and two laymen (Manuel Solórzano and Nelson Rutilio Lemus) were beatified as martyrs in El Salvador on January 22.



“They stood by the poor, bearing witness to the Gospel, truth and justice even to the point of shedding their blood,” Pope Francis said the following day. “May their heroic example inspire in everyone the desire to be courageous workers of fraternity and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

