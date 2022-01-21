Catholic World News

Supreme Court permits continued enforcement of Texas 6-week abortion ban

January 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: With three dissenting votes, the Supreme Court on January 20 allowed the Texas Heartbeat Act to remain in effect while legal challenges proceed through the court system.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!