40 Mount Athos monks have died of Covid

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The abbot of historic Esphigmenou, an Eastern Orthodox monastery on Mount Athos, said that 40 unvaccinated monks have died of Covid.



The abbot strongly criticized the “fanaticism” of the monks and said that “they have turned our faith into a religion dominated by terror towards Christians for a stern God who is punishing.” Nonetheless, he said he would not order them to be vaccinated: “in the name of obedience that exists in a monastery, I cannot impose myself on matters other than spiritual matters.”

