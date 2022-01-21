Catholic World News

Order of Malta sovereignty will be ‘totally preserved,’ Cardinal Tomasi promises

January 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, Pope Francis named Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi as his special delegate to the Knights of Malta. Albrecht von Boeselager, the Grand Chancellor of the Knights of Malta, recently warned that a Vatican move to rewrite the group’s constitution could threaten the sovereignty of the ancient order.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!