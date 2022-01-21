Catholic World News

Report documents rise in violence against Christian women in predominantly Muslim countries

January 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Violence against Christian women is a weapon being used to wage war against religious minorities,” said Michele Clark, coauthor of the report. “This also has something to do with the structure of Islamic law.



“If a Christian woman is forced to convert or is forcibly married to a Muslim, it is impossible for her to return to her Christian faith—even if she can free herself or is released from the marriage,” Clark continued. “If the woman has children, these children will always remain Muslim.”

