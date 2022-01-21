Catholic World News

UN Food and Agricultural Organization leader meets with Pope

January 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on @FAODG

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, on January 20.



“Thank you for your continued passion & fraternity with FAO’s mandate,” Qu tweeted. “We are united in the commitment to work towards more efficient, inclusive, resilient & sustainable agrifood systems to achieve SDGs [ Sustainable Development Goals], leaving no one behind.”

