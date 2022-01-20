Catholic World News

Pope again scrubs plans for Vatican’s Lenten Retreat

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the continuing Covid epidemic, Pope Francis has cancelled plans for the leaders of the Roman Curia to join him at a retreat house outside Rome for the annual spiritual exercises during Lent.



Last year, similarly, the Pontiff set aside plans for the Lenten Retreat, which was to take place in Ariccia.



Instead of gathering for the spiritual exercises, the Pope has asked Vatican officials to “make their own personal arrangements, withdrawing in prayer,” from Sunday, March 6 through Friday, March 11. During that week no papal audiences will be held.

