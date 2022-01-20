Catholic World News

Pope on prisons: No inmate should ever be deprived of hope

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s right that those who have made a mistake pay for their mistake, but it’s even more right that those who have done wrong should be able to redeem oneself from their mistake,” Pope Francis said on January 19. “There can’t be sentences without windows of hope.”



The Pope has previously criticized life imprisonment.

