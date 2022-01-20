Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian accused of blasphemy is sentenced to death

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a case that has garnered international attention, Zafar Bhatti was arrested in 2012 after being accused of insulting the mother of Muhammad, the founder of Islam. A judge has now overturned his life sentence and sentenced him to death.

