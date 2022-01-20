Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: Russia’s geopolitical considerations are not based on Christian values

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Amid a Russian military buildup on Ukraine’s border, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church warned that Russia should be perceived as a bulwark of Christian values.



Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said, “If we delve into the postulates that underlie Russia’s geopolitical considerations and movements, these postulates are quite different from those of Christian values. What is really happening is the instrumentalization of so-called Christian values for political purposes and, obviously, this is motivated by certain political goals.”

