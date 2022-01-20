Catholic World News

Pope appeals for prayers for tsunami-hit Tonga

January 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 14, an uninhabited volcanic island that is part of Tonga (map) began to erupt, triggering a tsunami.



Following his January 19 general audience, Pope Francis issued an appeal: “My thoughts go out to the people of the islands of Tonga, who have been affected in recent days by the eruption of the underwater volcano, which has caused enormous material damage. I am spiritually close to all the afflicted people, imploring God for relief for their suffering. I invite everyone to join me in praying for these brothers and sisters.”

