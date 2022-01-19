Catholic World News

Hundreds die daily in troubled Ethiopian region, diocese reports

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Ethiopian Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat reports that a humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Tigray region, where since June of last year fierce fighting has driven thousands from their homes and blocked the delivery of relief supplies.



Millions are malnourished, disease is spreading unchecked, and violence has escalated, the diocese says. “The entire population has been deprived of all the fundamental rights of every human being: the right to live with dignity, the right to security, education, food, water, to receive humanitarian assistance, etc.”

