Bishops in Central African Republic decry exploitation of resources

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Central African Republic concluded their annual assembly with a statement that the “degradation and destruction of our ecosystem is frightening.”



The bishops reported that the rich natural resources of their country are being taken by foreign corporations, “with the complicity of some of our compatriots.” They called for transparency in deals involving the use of natural resources, and curbs on corruption in government.

