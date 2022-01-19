Catholic World News

Polish priest arrested for trading fake Covid passports

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The priest, who has been detained but is not identified under Polish privacy law, allegedly “received between 100 and 200 zloty [$25 and $50] from six people whose certificates he facilitated,” according to the report. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

