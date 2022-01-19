Catholic World News

Papal donations for Philippine typhoon victims, migrants on Belarus-Poland border

January 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent 100,000 euro ($113,500) to assist victims of Typhoon Rai, and the same amount to assist migrants on the Belarus–European Union border.

