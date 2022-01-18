Catholic World News

Pope met privately with Pfizer chief

January 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met privately with Albert Bourla, the chief executive officer of Pfizer, twice last year, the National Catholic Register reports.



The Vatican has provided the Pfizer vaccine for Covid to staff since early last year. Vatican policy now requires all staff members and visitors to show proof of vaccination.



The Pope’s meetings with Bourla were not listed on the Vatican’s official calendar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!