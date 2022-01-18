Catholic World News

Vatican tells dioceses to include Protestants, Orthodox in Synod preparation

January 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has asked the world’s Catholic bishops to include Orthodox and Protestant officials in their consultations during the diocesan phases of preparation for the next worldwide meeting of the Synod of Bishops.



Cardinal Mario Grech, the general secretary of the Synod of Bishops; and Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, joined in a letter to bishops, asking them to recognize the “ecumenical dimension” of preparations for the Synod on Synodality. They urged bishops to issue personal invitations to other Christian leaders, asking them to join in local discussions to prepare for the 2023 Synod meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!