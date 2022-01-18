Catholic World News

Pope to confer new formal ministries on lay catechists

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will confer the new canonical ministries of catechist and lector on lay candidates in an unprecedented ceremony in St. Peter’s basilica on Sunday, January 23.



In May the Pontiff issued the apostolic letter Antiquum ministerium, formally establishing the office of catechist as a ministry within the Church. The Congregation for Divine Worship has prepared a ritual for conferring the ministry, which has not been made public but will be used for the first time as the Pope confers that ministry on candidates from Brazil, Ghana, Poland, and Spain.



At the same ceremony the Pope will also commission lectors from South Korea, Pakistan, Ghana, and Italy. In January 2021, Pope Francis opened the ministry of lector to women.

