California removes Aztec prayers from public-school curriculum

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Following a legal settlement, the California Department of Education has agreed to remove prayers and chants to Aztec gods from its Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum.



“The curriculum instructed students to chant the prayers for emotional nourishment after a ‘lesson that may be emotionally taxing or even when student engagement may appear to be low,’” said an attorney for the Thomas More Society. “The idea was to use them as prayers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

