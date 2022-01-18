Catholic World News

Recall the signs the Lord has worked in your lives, Pope tells pilgrims

January 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 16, the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on John 2:1-11 (the wedding at Cana), the Gospel reading of the day.



“Let us relive the moments in which we have experienced his [the Lords] presence and Mary’s intercession,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “May she, the Mother who is always attentive as at Cana, help us treasure the signs of God’s presence in our lives.”

