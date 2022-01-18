Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to plight of migrants in caravan

January 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: On January 17, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to a caravan of Honduran migrants who hope to walk to the United States but have been stopped in Guatemala.



“The inexorable march of migrants, who have no other hope than to proceed, resumes with yet another caravan, the first of 2022,” in the words of the unsigned Vatican newspaper article, entitled “If the only hope is to walk.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!