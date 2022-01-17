Catholic World News

Two top Vatican prelates test positive for Covid

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Both Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State; and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, his deputy, have tested positive for Covid, journalist Edward Pentin reports. Cardinal Parolin is reportedly showing symptoms of the disease.



Both prelates are fully vaccinated.



As Secretary of State, Cardinal Parolin is the most powerful figure at the Vatican other than the Pope himself. Archbishop Peña Parra, the sostituto, controls the day-to-day administration of the Roman Curia, acting essentially as chief of staff, and has immediate access to the Pontiff.

