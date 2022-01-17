Catholic World News

Order of Malta would be ‘subject’ of Holy See under new constitution

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Recognized by the Church in 1013, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta maintains diplomatic relations with 112 nations. According to the report, a new constitution proposed by the Order’s special papal delegate would render the Order “subject to the Holy See,” placing its diplomatic relations (and thus its humanitarian work) at risk.

