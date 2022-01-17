Catholic World News

Kazakh bishops’ official says Catholics shocked by riots

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Kazakhstan is Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map) that is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox). This month, the nation has been rocked by protests that led the nation’s government to call in Russian troops.



“I’ve never known such ill-will and aggression here — after so many years of excellent cooperation between faiths, and between the Catholic Church and the government,” said Father Peter Pytlovani, secretary-general of the bishops’ conference. “This is why everyone is so shocked.”

