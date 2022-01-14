Catholic World News

Pope needs to do more to address abuse, says Vatican commission member

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, is a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



“What must not happen is for us to issue guidelines which then simply land on a bookshelf,” said Father Zollner, who called for the more consistent application of legal procedures. “It is a case of really taking up cases, of allowing victims to come forward and letting them challenge us.”

