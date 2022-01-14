Catholic World News

English parishes asked to mark Peace Sunday

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of England and Wales commemorate the third Sunday of January as “Peace Sunday.”



“We are all conscious of the need to restore and rebuild our communities here and around the world, accepting that we need new ways of working and relating to each other,“ said Archbishop Malcolm McMahon of Liverpool, the national president of Pax Christi. “The Christian message of peace, through reconciliation, justice and nonviolence, can offer hope and direction in these times.”

