Lawsuit alleges Notre Dame, Georgetown among universities rigging financial aid

January 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege that 16 elite universities “still give preference in admission to the children of wealthy donors, make waitlist decisions on the basis of a prospective student’s finances and family wealth, or decide whether to admit applicants for particular programs based on student or family finances,” according to the report.

