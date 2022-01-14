Catholic World News

Newborn abandonment case prompts renewed emphasis on ‘safe haven’ efforts

January 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: An 18-year-old woman in a small Texas community was charged with attempted murder after she threw her newborn baby into a dumpster.

