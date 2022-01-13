Catholic World News

‘Hopes high for Tokyo’s planned same-sex partnership system’

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: LGBT activists recently “hailed Tokyo’s move to introduce a same-sex partnership system as a huge step in their fight for equality in the only G7 country that does not fully recognize same-sex marriage,” the Reuters news agency reported.

