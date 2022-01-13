Catholic World News

Coptic Orthodox diocese proposes ‘spiritual awakening’ in memory of Christians slain in Libya

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, 21 Coptic Christians were kidnapped and beheaded by ISIS; as they died, they said the name of Jesus. Days later, Pope Francis offered Mass for them, praying “that the Lord will welcome them as martyrs,” and the 21 slain Christians are now venerated as martyrs in the Coptic Orthodox Church.

