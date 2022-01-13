Catholic World News

New Mexico archbishop issues pastoral letter on nuclear disarmament

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that New Mexico “hosts two of the nation’s three nuclear weapons laboratories, the Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories,” Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe has issued a pastoral letter, Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation toward Nuclear Disarmament.



The pastoral letter has four parts: “We Are Called to Be Peacemakers: The Teachings of Pope Francis, the Church, and the Gospels”; “Why We Need to Abolish Nuclear Weapons”; “A People Living in Darkness Have Seen a Great Light: The Only Real Alternative Is Nuclear Disarmament”; and “A Way Forward: Suggestions for Dialogue, Reflection, and Action.”

