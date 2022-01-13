Catholic World News

US bishops announce pro-life novena

January 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities has announced that 9 Days for Life, the bishops’ annual pro-life novena, will begin January 19.



“This pro-life novena is an opportunity for recollection and reparation in observation of the anniversary of Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.

