Christian proportion of Israeli population continues to decrease

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Christians in Israel’s population is declining, despite a slight increase in absolute numbers.



There are 182,000 Christians now living in Israel, accounting for 1.9% of the overall population according to official government statistics. The number of Christians rose by 1.4% in 2020, but the percentage dropped because of faster growth among Jewish and Muslim residents. Among Christian families, the average number of children under the age of 17 is 1.9, compared with 2.43 for Jews and 2.6 for Muslims.



In 1949 there were 34,000 Christians in Israel, along with 111,000 Muslims and 1.2 million Jews. By 2019 there were 6.7 million Jews and 1.6 million Muslims.

