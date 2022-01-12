Catholic World News

Sri Lankan government rejects Cardinal Ranjith’s charges of bombing cover-up

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Government leaders in Sri Lanka have rejected the charge of Cardinal Malcom Ranjith that there has been a conspiracy to cover up the role of public officials in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that killed more than 250 people.



Government spokesman remarked that 42 suspects have been identified, and a dozen criminal trials are underway. Cardinal Ranjith has consistently said that the government is not aggressively seeking to identify the “masterminds” behind the attacks.

