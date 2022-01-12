Catholic World News

Pope makes headlines with visit to music store in Rome

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis caused a minor sensation in Rome on January 11 by visiting a music store.



The ‘Stereosound’ store is located near the Pantheon, close to the residence where the future Pontiff stayed when he was visiting Rome as Archbishop of Buenos Aires. The proprietor and the Pope became friends, and Pope Francis visited the store to give it his blessing after renovations. He stayed for about 10 minutes, and left with a vinyl album of classical music, a gift from the owner.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

