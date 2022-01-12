Patriarch Pizzaballa calls for hope in the Holy Land in 2022
January 12, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, was appointed apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem in 2016 and Patriarch in 2020.
Stating that there are “no real and structural solutions” to the Holy Land’s political problems, the prelate advised the faithful to “go beyond the preoccupation ... to see immediate results from our actions and initiatives. We must acquire the trust and patience of the sower.”
