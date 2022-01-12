Catholic World News

Some Catholic groups press Sen. Manchin to support ‘Build Back Better’ legislation

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan Action Network and the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas joined other religious organizations in urging Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to support President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative.



“We beg you this Christmas season, Senator Manchin, to give Americans, the world, and future generations the protection we need for our climate,” the groups said. “By supporting the Build Back Better Act, you will bring hope and renewal into the lives of Americans — especially the lives of constituents in West Virginia — through clean energy, healthier communities and good jobs.”

