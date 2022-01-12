Catholic World News

Pope to install catechists, lectors at Word of God celebration

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In January 2021, Pope Francis opened the lay ministries of lector and acolyte to women, and in May, he instituted the lay ministry of catechist. On January 23, the Sunday of the Word of God, the Pope will install lectors and catechists.

