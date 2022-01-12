Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘unprecedented humanitarian disaster’ in Afghanistan

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 11, L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to “poverty, hunger, and cold” in Afghanistan. Citing UNICEF and World Food Program statistics, the newspaper reported that 22 million people, half of them children, are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, and that 97% of the population does not have sufficient food.

