Pope seen indulging ‘psychoanalysis at a distance’

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the “confused theological underpinnings” of the current pontificate, Robert Royal of The Catholic Thing says that Pope Francis, in his public pronouncements, “routinely deplores the mental and spiritual state of a diverse group of some of his Church’s most loyal followers. And just as rashly praises people at odds with the Church he heads.” Royal contrasts the Pope’s characterization of traditionalist Catholics with his fulsome praise of Sister Jeanne Gramick, whose defense of homosexuality had previously drawn cautions from both the Vatican and the US bishops’ conference. “Her own original order, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, asked her to stop public teaching on sexuality,” Royal recalls. “She chose to move to the Sisters of Loretto.”

