Mexican cardinal tests positive for Covid

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, 81, is among three Mexican prelates who have recently tested positive for Covid. Previously, 30 Mexican bishops had contracted the virus, and six had died, according to the report.

