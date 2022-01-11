Catholic World News

Sister Maria Kaleta, 92

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Maria Kaleta, an Albanian nun who secretly baptized babies and brought the faithful Communion during the brutal reign of Enver Hoxha, has died at the age of 92.



In 2014 and 2018, Pope Francis spoke of her work, and she addressed the Pope during his apostolic journey to Albania.

