Pope, cardinal offer condolences to victims of Bronx fire that killed 17

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the recent devastating fire in the Bronx in which a number of children lost their lives,” the Holy See’s Secretary of State said in a papal telegram to Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, following the Bronx apartment fire.



“In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy, he entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord.”

