Indigenous Christians living in fear in Bangladeshi village

January 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Indigenous Christians have suffered attacks in a village in Rajshahi District (map), Bangladesh, in an attempt to remove them from government land on which they have settled.



“I was accosted by a mob of around 10 Muslims who pulled me out of the three-wheeler and beat me with rods,” said Biplob Tudu, a Protestant and member of the Santhal people. “They broke my bones.”



The South Asian nation of 164 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

