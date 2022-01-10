Catholic World News

India lifts ban on foreign funding for Missionaries of Charity

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of India has lifted a block on international funding for the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta.



In December—in fact on Christmas Day—the government had announced that the Missionaries of Charity were no longer on a list of groups approved to receive financial contributions from abroad. That move was widely interpreted as a response to pressure from Hindu-nationalist groups that have accused the religious order of using their charitable works to press for religious conversions.

