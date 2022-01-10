Catholic World News

New Irish archbishop urges Church to listen to those it treated harshly

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Judgment prevailed and set the scene for harshness, not homeliness,” Archbishop Francis Duffy of Tuam preached at his installation homily. “Human dignity was not there for the living or the dead or the bereaved. . . . To move forward we must listen to all who have been hurt by their experience of Church.”

