God trusts man, Ukrainian Catholic leader emphasizes in Christmas homily

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, warned against distrust in his homily on January 7, the day on which many Eastern Christians celebrate Christmas.

