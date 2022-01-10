Catholic World News

Syrian government exempts Christian clergy from travel fee

January 10, 2022

» Continue to this story on Al-Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Syrians who re-enter the country from abroad are charged a $100 currency exchange fee; the government of President Bashar al-Assad Christian has now exempted clergy and nuns from the fee.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!