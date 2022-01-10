Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop warns against breaking up the nation

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “In the north, we have Boko Haram fighting against Western education; in the west, we have Yoruba groups that want their own nation; down [in] the east we have the IPOB [Indigenous People of Biafra],” warned Bishop John Ayah of Uyo. “May God take us through all these trying moments.”



The nation of 219 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

